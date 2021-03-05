Study: Automakers delay recalls to minimize negative attention
Automakers tend to wait until competitors have announced recalls before disclosing their own, a recent study suggests, to 'hide in the herd' of other recalls.
Rather than announce recalls as soon as they surface, automakers wait until they can blend into a crowd of other recalls, an academic study suggests.
This “clustering” of recalls reduces the attention paid to a given recall, and that lessens the negative impact on the stock price, because the automaker that initiates a cluster of recalls is the one that gets the most attention.