Study: 87% say distracted driving worse today than 2 years ago

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Insurance.com surveyed 1,000 motorists finding that distracted driving and other bad behavior are serious problems.

Insurance.com shares survey results in this report: Distracted, Discourteous and Dangerous Driving. Findings include:

What most often distracts drivers

24% Texting

20% Navigation systems

16% Children in the car

Men say texting is their biggest driver distraction, while women report their largest distraction is navigation systems.

Frequency of texting while driving

50% Only a few times ever

14% about three or four times a year

13% about three or four times a month

Why and how often drivers take photos or selfies

46% take photos of majestic views

38% photograph the weather

35% take selfies because they look especially great on a given day

Confessions on rude behavior

34% Honking at a slow-moving driver

32% “Brake-checking” a car following closely

32% Admit making obscene gestures at others while driving

“Accidents and injuries are the main concerns with distracted driving,” notes Les Masterson, Insurance.com managing editor. “But drivers also risk significant penalties in the form of tickets, auto body repairs and higher auto insurance rates. Distracted driving tickets increase auto insurance rates by 22% on average, texting tickets hike rates by 23% and one at-fault accident can increase premiums by 32%.”

About Insurance.com

Insurance.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insurance.com is a member of the company’s expert research and publishing division.

Insurance.com is a trusted online resource dedicated to educating consumers on auto, home, health and life insurance, developing relationships directly with carriers to offer consumers comparison rates from multiple companies. Since 2001, Insurance.com’s industry-first online tools, data-based reporting and experienced experts have helped consumers make informed insurance-related decisions, so they can choose the right insurance for their individual needs.