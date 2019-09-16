Shop Stats: Haglin Automotive
SHOP NAME: Haglin Automotive
SHOP LOCATION: Boulder, Colo.
SQUARE FOOTAGE OF BUSINESS: 7,000 of shop area and 2,500 of office area
NUMBER OF YEARS IN BUSINESS: 38
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: Five technicians, two service writers and one customer service rep
NUMBER OF MONTHLY REPAIRS: 260
PROJECTED ANNUAL SALES: $1.8 million
WEBSITE: haglinautoinc.com
YEARS AS AN ASA-MEMBER SHOP: More than 20
HOW ASA IS DRIVING YOUR SUCCESS: “On a national level, we’re benefiting from its ongoing efforts on Capitol Hill. On the local level, we’re attending the training opportunities that ASA-Colorado offers.”