Shop Stats: Haglin Automotive

SHOP NAME: Haglin Automotive

SHOP LOCATION: Boulder, Colo.

SQUARE FOOTAGE OF BUSINESS: 7,000 of shop area and 2,500 of office area

NUMBER OF YEARS IN BUSINESS: 38

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: Five technicians, two service writers and one customer service rep

NUMBER OF MONTHLY REPAIRS: 260

PROJECTED ANNUAL SALES: $1.8 million

WEBSITE: haglinautoinc.com

YEARS AS AN ASA-MEMBER SHOP: More than 20

HOW ASA IS DRIVING YOUR SUCCESS: “On a national level, we’re benefiting from its ongoing efforts on Capitol Hill. On the local level, we’re attending the training opportunities that ASA-Colorado offers.”