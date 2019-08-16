Schedule of Events: 6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum

6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum

Sponsored by ASA & the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers

Sept. 12, 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

200 Wilshire Dr.

Troy, Michigan 48084

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

1 p.m. – Welcome – ASA and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers

1:15 p.m. – What’s Now, New, and Next

  • Interview – Debra Bezzina, Managing Director of the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute
  • Bob Redding, ASA Washington, D.C. Representative

Q/A

2 p.m. – What’s at Stake for me with these new technologies?

  • Frank Leutz, Desert Car Care of Chandler, Chandler, Arizona
  • Jason (Buck) Zeise, LaMettry’s, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Robert (Bob) C. Passmore, CPCU, Assistant Vice President, Personal Lines Policy, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Q/A

2:45 p.m. – Break

3 p.m. – What’s New?

  • Eric Newell, Director Field Operations, asTech
  • Automaker
  • Ethan Wilson, Senior Government Relations Manager & Legal Counsel, Turo

Q/A

3:45 p.m. – Data Access and Cybersecurity Solutions

  • Kevin DiVito, President, Mobile Auto Solutions
  • Ben Johnson, Director, Product Management, Mitchell 1
  • Automaker

4 p.m. – Think About This on Your Way Home

  • Jeff Massimilla, Vice President of Global Security at GM

Q/A

4:45 p.m. – Close

5-7 p.m. – Unwind After 5 (Networking Reception)

