Schedule of Events: 6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum
Sponsored by ASA & the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers
Sept. 12, 2019
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
200 Wilshire Dr.
Troy, Michigan 48084
REGISTER NOW: https://ecs.page.link/Bqtmq
LEARN MORE: http://bit.ly/2TE3DNt
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
1 p.m. – Welcome – ASA and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers
1:15 p.m. – What’s Now, New, and Next
- Interview – Debra Bezzina, Managing Director of the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute
- Bob Redding, ASA Washington, D.C. Representative
Q/A
2 p.m. – What’s at Stake for me with these new technologies?
- Frank Leutz, Desert Car Care of Chandler, Chandler, Arizona
- Jason (Buck) Zeise, LaMettry’s, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Robert (Bob) C. Passmore, CPCU, Assistant Vice President, Personal Lines Policy, American Property Casualty Insurance Association
Q/A
2:45 p.m. – Break
3 p.m. – What’s New?
- Eric Newell, Director Field Operations, asTech
- Automaker
- Ethan Wilson, Senior Government Relations Manager & Legal Counsel, Turo
Q/A
3:45 p.m. – Data Access and Cybersecurity Solutions
- Kevin DiVito, President, Mobile Auto Solutions
- Ben Johnson, Director, Product Management, Mitchell 1
- Automaker
4 p.m. – Think About This on Your Way Home
- Jeff Massimilla, Vice President of Global Security at GM
Q/A
4:45 p.m. – Close
5-7 p.m. – Unwind After 5 (Networking Reception)
