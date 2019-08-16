Schedule of Events: 6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum

Sponsored by ASA & the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers

Sept. 12, 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

200 Wilshire Dr.

Troy, Michigan 48084

REGISTER NOW : https://ecs.page.link/Bqtmq

LEARN MORE : http://bit.ly/2TE3DNt

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

1 p.m. – Welcome – ASA and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers

1:15 p.m. – What’s Now, New, and Next

Interview – Debra Bezzina, Managing Director of the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute

Bob Redding, ASA Washington, D.C. Representative

Q/A

2 p.m. – What’s at Stake for me with these new technologies?

Frank Leutz, Desert Car Care of Chandler, Chandler, Arizona

Jason (Buck) Zeise, LaMettry’s, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Robert (Bob) C. Passmore, CPCU, Assistant Vice President, Personal Lines Policy, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Q/A

2:45 p.m. – Break

3 p.m. – What’s New?

Eric Newell, Director Field Operations, asTech

Automaker

Ethan Wilson, Senior Government Relations Manager & Legal Counsel, Turo

Q/A

3:45 p.m. – Data Access and Cybersecurity Solutions

Kevin DiVito, President, Mobile Auto Solutions

Ben Johnson, Director, Product Management, Mitchell 1

Automaker

4 p.m. – Think About This on Your Way Home

Jeff Massimilla, Vice President of Global Security at GM

Q/A

4:45 p.m. – Close

5-7 p.m. – Unwind After 5 (Networking Reception)

