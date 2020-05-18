SBA PPP repayment deadline today (May 18)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a interim rule, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provided that any borrower who applied for a PPP loan and repays the loan in full by May 14, 2020 will be deemed by SBA to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith.

A FAQ Sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Treasury asks, “is it possible for a borrower to obtain an extension of the May 14, 2020 repayment date? For purposes of this safe harbor, a borrower must include its affiliates to the extent required under the interim final rule on affiliates, 85 FR 20817 (April 15, 2020). As of May 13, 2020”

Per the document, “SBA is extending the repayment date for this safe harbor to May 18, 2020, to give borrowers an opportunity to review and consider FAQ #46. Borrowers do not need to apply for this extension. This extension will be promptly implemented through a revision to the SBA’s interim final rule providing the safe harbor.”

