The Salt Lake Tribune: Diesel Brothers must pay $851,451 for modifying trucks that polluted Utah’s air

A federal judge has ordered the custom truck makers from the television show “Diesel Brothers” to pay $851,451 to the U.S. government and Davis County for polluting Utah’s air.

The price tag is likely to rise for David “Heavy D” Sparks, David “Diesel Dave” Kiley and other defendants in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby, in his order issued Friday, said the plaintiffs, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, may submit their attorney fees for the defendants to pay.

