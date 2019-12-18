Road & Track: How 3D-printed car parts are actually made

3D Printing has had a massive impact on the car world.

Low-volume manufacturers like Koenigsegg and Bugatti use it to make beautifully designed bespoke parts.

Wheel designers like HRE use it to make intricate designs come to life. Classic departments at automakers like Porsche use it to recreate rare parts for restorations.

The tuner scene hasn’t been left out of the action, either.

High-quality 3D-printed aftermarket parts have exploded in popularity in recent years.

