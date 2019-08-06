Reuters: Trump says auto tariffs never off the table in EU trade talks
From Euronews.com
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump blasted the European Union for its use of trade barriers and revived his threat to impose U.S. tariffs on European automobiles if he does not see progress in stalled negotiations between the longstanding partners.
Trump made the comments shortly after signing a deal to sell more U.S. beef to Europe, an event at which he startled participants by joking that his administration was working “on a 25% tariff on all Mercedes-Benz and BMWs coming into our nation.” He then said he only kidding.
“Auto tariffs are never off the table. If I don’t get what we want, I’ll put auto tariffs… If I don’t get what I want, I’ll have no choice but maybe to do that. But so far they’ve been very good.”
– President Donald Trump