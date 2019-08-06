Reuters: Trump says auto tariffs never off the table in EU trade talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump blasted the European Union for its use of trade barriers and revived his threat to impose U.S. tariffs on European automobiles if he does not see progress in stalled negotiations between the longstanding partners.

Trump made the comments shortly after signing a deal to sell more U.S. beef to Europe, an event at which he startled participants by joking that his administration was working “on a 25% tariff on all Mercedes-Benz and BMWs coming into our nation.” He then said he only kidding.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE