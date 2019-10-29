Reuters: GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler back Trump on California emissions challenge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Major automakers are siding with the Trump administration in its bid to bar California from setting its own fuel efficiency rules or zero-emission requirements for vehicles, the companies said in a filing with a U.S. appeals court late on Monday.

The move by firms including General Motors Co (GM.N), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI), follows legal challenges by California and 22 states and environmental groups in September.

Those challenges aim to undo the Trump administration’s determination, issued in September, that federal law bars California from setting stiff tailpipe emission standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates.

In their filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the automakers and the National Automobile Dealers Association said they backed the administration bid to bar individual emissions rules by states.

