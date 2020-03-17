Reuters: ‘Automakers, union form joint task force to limit Coronavirus outbreak’

Automakers General Motors (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) (FCAU.N) are forming a Coronavirus task force along with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to improve protections for their employees and limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The task force, which would be focusing on areas including vehicle production plans, is being headed by UAW President Rory Gamble, GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Hackett, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and FCA CEO Michael Manley, the parties said in a joint statement on Sunday.

