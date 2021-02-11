Report: Western states see highest Average Repair Orders (AROs) in U.S.
Highest ARO for the week of Jan. 31—Feb. 6 was Sunday, which clocked in at $783.16; Central states experienced the lowest overall ARO for the week at $413.
From Aftermarket Matters
HOUSTON, Texas — The Tekmetric Index (TM-500) collects data from 500 auto repair shops, a sample of Tekmetric users across the U.S. TM-500 monitors economical trends to show how the industry is performing as a whole. Below are last week’s trends in car counts and AROs by region.