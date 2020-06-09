Report: Vehicle traffic drops drastically in April, impacts Highway Trust Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Per Politico, data collected from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Treasury highlight just how drastically car traffic has dropped off in the past few months — and the resulting hit to the Highway Trust Fund.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released a report on vehicle miles traveled in April shows a nearly 40 percent drop from April 2019.

