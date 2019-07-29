Report: U.S. car sharing market to grow ‘exponentially’

Round trip car sharing market is projected to undergo wide adoption due to the lower costs for long-distance trips as the fares are based on distance traveled. The model allows a user to pick and return a shared vehicle at the same station that is supported by mobile applications or a personal access card.

The U.S. car sharing market will grow exponentially led by incentives introduced by the government to promote the use of these services. The states in the country have enacted taxation regulations & legislation and incentives for companies providing these services.

Major car sharing market players include Autolib, Car2Go, Cambio CarSharing, Cityhop, Communauto, DriveNow, Getaround, CarShare Australia, Carrotshare, Ekar Fz LLC, Hertz, Hour Car, Locomute, Lyft, Mobility carsharing, Modo Co-operative, Orix, Peg City Car, Regina Car Share Co-operative, Turo, and Zipcar.

