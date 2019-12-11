Report: The worst states for ‘speedy drivers’

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces, released a report on the worst states for speedy drivers.

After ranking all 50 states on average speed limits and rate of speeding tickets we found that drivers in states with low-speed limits tend to have a higher rate of speeding tickets. Conversely, we found states with higher speed limits had a lower rate of speeding tickets.

Key findings:

Delaware , Hawaii and Vermont worst states for speedy drivers.

, and worst states for speedy drivers. Texas , Nevada and Arizona best states for speedy drivers.

, and best states for speedy drivers. States with lower average speed limits have a higher rate of speeding tickets.

States with higher average speed limits have a lower rate of speeding tickets.

The average speed limit in the country is 67.7 MPH.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/worst-states-for-speedy-drivers

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed interstate speed limit data in each state from the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and State Highway Safety Offices. We then ranked each state on the average interstate speed limit to compare with QuoteWizard speeding ticket data by state. Final rankings are a differential comparison of the speed limit and speeding ticket rankings. States ranked highest were found to have the largest negative difference of speeding ticket rank compared to speed limit rank.