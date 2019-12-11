Report: The worst states for ‘speedy drivers’

 By QuoteWizard

SEATTLEDec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces, released a report on the worst states for speedy drivers.

After ranking all 50 states on average speed limits and rate of speeding tickets we found that drivers in states with low-speed limits tend to have a higher rate of speeding tickets. Conversely, we found states with higher speed limits had a lower rate of speeding tickets.

Key findings:

  • DelawareHawaii and Vermont worst states for speedy drivers.
  • TexasNevada and Arizona best states for speedy drivers.
  • States with lower average speed limits have a higher rate of speeding tickets.
  • States with higher average speed limits have a lower rate of speeding tickets.
  • The average speed limit in the country is 67.7 MPH.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/worst-states-for-speedy-drivers

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed interstate speed limit data in each state from the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and State Highway Safety Offices. We then ranked each state on the average interstate speed limit to compare with QuoteWizard speeding ticket data by state. Final rankings are a differential comparison of the speed limit and speeding ticket rankings. States ranked highest were found to have the largest negative difference of speeding ticket rank compared to speed limit rank.

 

Rank

State

Avg Speed
Limit

Speed Limit
Rank

Speeding Ticket
Rank

1

Delaware

55

49

3

2

Hawaii

60

43

1

3

Vermont

60

43

4

4

Washington

65

33

8

5

Oregon

62.5

38

14

6

Alaska

55

49

29

7

Ohio

67.5

25

12

8

Missouri

65

33

20

9

South Carolina

70

13

2

10

Iowa

62.5

38

27

11

Minnesota

67.5

25

15

12

Rhode Island

60

43

34

13

Massachusetts

65

33

26

14

Georgia

62.5

38

31

15

Wisconsin

70

13

7

16

Indiana

62.5

38

33

17

New York

60

43

38

18

Maryland

67.5

25

21

19

Alabama

67.5

25

22

20

New Hampshire

70

13

11

21

Connecticut

60

43

41

22

Kentucky

65

33

32

23

Idaho

72.5

5

5

24

Kansas

72.5

5

6

25

Illinois

62.5

38

39

26

New Jersey

60

43

44

27

Virginia

70

13

16

28

Nebraska

70

13

17

29

Tennessee

70

13

18

30

West Virginia

67.5

25

30

31

Utah

75

4

10

32

Colorado

70

13

19

33

Wyoming

80

1

9

34

Maine

72.5

5

13

35

North Carolina

70

13

23

36

Florida

67.5

25

42

37

Pennsylvania

65

33

50

38

North Dakota

75

4

24

39

Arkansas

67.5

25

45

40

Mississippi

70

13

35

41

California

67.5

25

47

42

Montana

72.5

5

28

43

South Dakota

80

1

25

44

New Mexico

70

13

37

45

Oklahoma

70

13

43

46

Louisiana

72.5

5

36

47

Michigan

72.5

5

40

48

Arizona

70

13

49

49

Nevada

72.5

5

48

50

Texas

80

1

46

About QuoteWizard 

QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

 

 

 

