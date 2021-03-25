Report: The best & worst states for drivers

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — CarInsurance.com has released its “Best and worst states for driving 2021” report.

The study ranks how drivers fare in every state based on factors that they care about most.

The following metrics to assess driving conditions were used:

Insurance costs: Percentage of annual income spent on car insurance

Percentage of annual income spent on car insurance Traffic fatalities: Deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled

Deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled Extra costs associated with road conditions: Annual extra vehicle repairs/operating costs due to driving on roads in poor condition, per motorist

Annual extra vehicle repairs/operating costs due to driving on roads in poor condition, per motorist Traffic congestion: Public road mileage and the number of registered vehicles

Public road mileage and the number of registered vehicles Gas: Average regular gas prices

Average regular gas prices Roads: Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition

Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition Uninsured drivers: Percentage of uninsured motorists

Percentage of uninsured motorists Car repair costs: The average cost of car repairs (both parts and labor)

For the second consecutive year, Utah tops the list because of its better-than-average road conditions, low crash-related fatality rates, and below-average auto insurance premiums. In second place is Minnesota, also for the second year in a row, which was in the top spot in 2018.

The top 10 states for driving are:

1. Utah

2. Minnesota

3. Maine

4. North Dakota

5. Massachusetts

6. Nebraska

7. Ohio

8. Wyoming

9. Wisconsin

10. Virginia

While most states in the above list were among the best last year, there were two new additions: Wyoming (up from 17 last year) and Wisconsin (up from 16).

California ranks as the worst for drivers for the second consecutive year because of its high average gas prices and repair costs, traffic congestion issues, and poor road conditions. Next is Louisiana, the second-worst, because of high crash-related fatalities and auto insurance rates. The worst in terms of driving conditions include:

51. California

50. Louisiana

49. Mississippi

48. New Jersey

47. Arizona

46. Colorado

45. West Virginia

44. Pennsylvania

43. Oklahoma

42. Nevada

“It’s important to note that no state aced or failed every metric — instead, states may perform well in one area and come near the bottom in another,” said Les Masterson, managing editor, insurance analyst for CarInsurance.

