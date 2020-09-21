Report: The best vehicles for car seats

For National Child Passenger Safety Week, Cars.com names the top 2020 vehicles for keeping kids safe and secure, as well as the safest models from years past amid soaring used-car sales.

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cars.com (NYSE: CARS ), a leading digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider, releases its annual Car Seat Check Honor Roll to arm parents and caregivers with vital information on which family vehicles best fit car seats and have the easiest-to-use Latch systems for car seat installation.

This year, Cars.com tested more than 87 vehicles and 14 made the Honor Roll, which is the highest number of vehicles ever featured on the list. And as the demand for used cars increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cars.com created a list of the best used cars for car seats , which highlights cars from the 2014-19 model years that earned all A’s in our Car Seat Checks.

“Since COVID-19 began, families are relying on their cars more than ever. Cars have become our mobile bubbles and a critical piece of navigating our way through the pandemic,” said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief and certified child-passenger safety technician. “As a certified child-passenger safety technician, it feels like I’ve seen it all when it comes to car seat mistakes. Car seats can be confusing, but getting them right is so important, especially now as families spend more time on the road.”

When used correctly, child-safety seats decrease the risk of death by up to 71% for infants and 54% for 1-to-4-year-olds1. Car seats are critical to keeping kids safe, but they can be complicated — there’s a seemingly endless array of sizes and types, and a child will need a few different kinds to make it through childhood safely. Cars.com’s annual honor roll recognizes the vehicles that make it easy to correctly install a car seat, each evaluated by Cars.com’s certified car seat technicians.

“Cars.com research recently revealed that 64% of car shoppers have moved up their purchasing timeline due to COVID-192,” added Newman. “With the increased number of shoppers, new and used cars are in demand. The average new-car list price on Cars.com was $37,651 in late August, but the average used-car price (2000 model year or newer) was $23,650. That price savings allows a new family to find a car that will grow with them as their babies grow from rear-facing infant seats to convertible car seats and eventually booster seats in the years to come.”

Here are Cars.com’s best used cars for car seats:

BMW: 2019 X7

2019 X7 Chevrolet: 2018 Equinox

2018 Equinox Ford: 2017 Escape, 2014 Taurus

2017 Escape, 2014 Taurus Genesis: 2018 G90, 2017 G90

2018 G90, 2017 G90 GMC: 2018 Acadia, 2017 Acadia

2018 Acadia, 2017 Acadia Honda: 2017 Accord Hybrid

2017 Accord Hybrid Hyundai: 2019 Santa Fe, 2018 Sonata, 2016 Sonata Hybrid, 2015 Sonata

2019 Santa Fe, 2018 Sonata, 2016 Sonata Hybrid, 2015 Sonata Jaguar: 2019 I-Pace, 2017 XF, 2016 XF

2019 I-Pace, 2017 XF, 2016 XF Jeep: 2019 Cherokee

2019 Cherokee Lexus: 2019 ES 350, 2015 ES 350

2019 ES 350, 2015 ES 350 Lincoln : 2018 Continental, 2017 Continental

2018 Continental, 2017 Continental Mercedes-Benz: 2017 C300, 2014 S-Class

2017 C300, 2014 S-Class Mini: 2016 Clubman

2016 Clubman Nissan: 2019 Maxima, 2019 Murano, 2014 Pathfinder and Pathfinder Hybrid

2019 Maxima, 2019 Murano, 2014 Pathfinder and Pathfinder Hybrid Subaru : 2019 Forester, 2018 Impreza, 2017 Impreza, 2015 Forester

: 2019 Forester, 2018 Impreza, 2017 Impreza, 2015 Forester Toyota: 2019 4Runner, 2019 Avalon, 2019 Camry, 2019 RAV4, 2018 Camry, 2018 4Runner, 2017 RAV4, 2016 RAV4

2019 4Runner, 2019 Avalon, 2019 Camry, 2019 RAV4, 2018 Camry, 2018 4Runner, 2017 RAV4, 2016 RAV4 Volkswagen: 2019 Atlas, 2019 Tiguan, 2018 Atlas, 2018 Tiguan, 2015 Jetta

2019 Atlas, 2019 Tiguan, 2018 Atlas, 2018 Tiguan, 2015 Jetta Volvo: 2019 V60, 2017 S90

