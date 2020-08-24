Report: Telematics programs prompt changes in driving behavior

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — According to a new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC), 80 percent of drivers change their driving behavior while participating in auto insurer-sponsored telematics programs, but not all of the changes are permanent.

After participating in a program, 42 percent of those who made changes say that they now drive “pretty much” the same way as before. Just 15 percent say the changes made are permanent, while 19 percent say they only rarely engage in their old driving habits, and 24 percent admit to occasionally reverting to old driving habits.

Insurer-sponsored telematics programs typically involve auto insurers providing participating policyholders with individualized advice and tips on how they can reduce the risk of accidents by changing how they drive. The feedback provided is based on information about actual driving behavior collected during program participation.

“These findings suggest that telematics programs play a beneficial role in promoting safe driving and reducing the frequency of auto accidents and their associated costs,” said David Corum, vice president of the IRC. “The findings also highlight an opportunity for insurers to do even better by offering suggestions and strategies drivers can use to make the positive changes permanent.”

The IRC report, Auto Insurance Telematics and Smartphone Use: Consumer Survey Report, is based on an online survey of 2,099 drivers age 18 and older conducted in March 2020 by Dynata on behalf of IRC.

