Report: Odometer fraud on rise throughout U.S.

CENTREVILLE, Va. — CARFAX data suggests that more than 1.8 million vehicles on the road today have had their odometer rolled back, a 13-percent annual increase over 2019. Odometer rollbacks can also lead to unexpected repair costs.

“There is a big misconception that odometer fraud disappeared with digital odometers, but that’s not so,” stated CARFAX in a news release.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that more than 450,000 vehicles are sold each year with false odometer readings, and that costs U.S. car buyers more than $1 billion in value annually.

Renee Chance, of Oregon, reported odometer fraud with a recent vehicle purchase. “I bought a car and then when I got the CARFAX report after, it showed potential odometer fraud. The car shows 80,000 miles on a digital odometer. I have spent $1,000 trying to make the car trustworthy, and it still is not. Now the car needs an $1,800 repair. In addition, I overpaid $1,000 because of the odometer reading. I am a pretty savvy car buyer and have never had this happen before.”

Several heavily populated states saw double-digit increases in cases of possible rolled-back odometers, with Texas leading with a 31-percent rise over 2019.

CARFAX offers a free Odometer Fraud Check tool and tips at www.carfax.com/odo.