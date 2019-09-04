Report: More than 93% of new ‘light duty vehicles’ expected to include built-in telematics connectivity by 2028

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report from Navigant Research provides an analysis of the market development for vehicles with telematics, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), Wi-Fi, and services, with global market forecasts, segmented by connective technology and region, through 2028.

Many of today’s major automakers are moving ahead with deployment plans for embedded cellular communications technology to support a broad range of in-vehicle telematics and data services.

More vehicles will soon provide enhanced and differentiated customer experiences, improved safety, and new functionality, including over-the-air (OTA) updates and automated driving.

According to a new report from Navigant Research, by 2028, 93.2% of new light duty vehicles (LDVs) annually are projected to have built-in telematics connectivity for a total of 114.5 million sales globally.

“Most automakers plan to make cellular data connectivity standard across their new vehicle fleets in the coming years,” says Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. “As new features like automated driving are deployed, connectivity will be essential for dispatching and summoning vehicles in mobility services and ensuring that vehicles stay up to date with the latest developments.”

While innovation continues, actual deployments of V2X or car-to-everything (car-to-X) communications are off to a slow start, according to the report.

US regulations that would have mandated the installation of dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) technology in all new vehicles stalled following the US administration change in early 2017.

Further, a major technology standards battle has emerged between cellular V2X (C-V2X) and DSRC communications standards.

In the absence of a consistent industry approach, OEMs risk premature obsolescence if they opt for the losing technology or significant portions of the vehicle fleet cannot communicate with the rest of the fleet.

The report, Market Data: Connected Vehicles, analyzes the global market for various types of connected vehicle technologies.

The study provides an analysis of the market development for vehicles with telematics, V2X, Wi-Fi, and services. Global market forecasts, segmented by connective technology and region, extend through 2028.

The report also examines the expected decline for older connectivity technologies such as 4G.

