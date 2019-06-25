Report: Finding & paying for parking are the ‘top connected services’ that consumers want in cars
Consumers still demand accurate traffic & weather Info.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report from the In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has investigated consumer interest in on-board connectivity and the most important connected apps for in-car use.
Surveying consumers across the US, Western Europe and China, Strategy Analytics has found that finding and paying for parking are top connected services consumers want in the car, particularly in Europe and China.
With OEMs developing in-vehicle commerce solutions to monetize the connected car, consumer demand for parking info and even demand for the convenience of paying for parking in the vehicle, align with what OEMs are trying to do in this space.
Key report findings include:
- The most important connected app use cases for the car remain those which are immediately relevant to the driving task. Apps which alert drivers to blockages, predict upcoming traffic, or help find parking, are in highest demand.
- Some of the least-preferred app use cases such as for restaurant reviews or reservations, are other services which OEMs often attempt to enable for in-vehicle commerce, for example placing a food order.
- The presence of a reliable in-car connection is vitally important in China now. In comparison, Western consumer expectation of reliable in-car connectivity is within 5-10 years, as millennials in those markets reach typical new-car-purchase age.
Derek Viita, Senior Analyst and report author commented, “Consumers’ appetite for connectivity and connected apps in the car is unsurprising given their known frustration with on-board touchscreen experiences. This has fed strong interest in streaming media sources for in-car entertainment, preference for mobile navigation over embedded systems, and increased interest in smartphone mirroring systems.”
Added Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP, “Despite automakers’ fervent attempts at buy-in for restaurant and quick-food partnerships and surging interest in streaming or customized media and radio, the top in-car app use cases remain a 3-phrase mantra: traffic/satnav, parking and weather.”
