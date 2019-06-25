Report: Finding & paying for parking are the ‘top connected services’ that consumers want in cars

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report from the In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has investigated consumer interest in on-board connectivity and the most important connected apps for in-car use.

Surveying consumers across the US, Western Europe and China, Strategy Analytics has found that finding and paying for parking are top connected services consumers want in the car, particularly in Europe and China.

With OEMs developing in-vehicle commerce solutions to monetize the connected car, consumer demand for parking info and even demand for the convenience of paying for parking in the vehicle, align with what OEMs are trying to do in this space.