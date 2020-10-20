Report: Crash death rates, average vehicle speeds increase during pandemic

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Motor vehicle death rates in the U.S. increased by 20% in first six months of 2020 according to National Safety Council estimates.

That’s despite quarantines of different degrees across the country.

The Washington Post reported that as traffic decreased, “average speeds increased significantly above the posted speed limit, more than doubling in some cities.”

Recognizing the urgent need to reduce dangerous driving, Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) continues rolling out its PHLYTRAC vehicle telematics program to commercial auto customers during the pandemic.

Just this month, the PHLYTRAC program reached two major milestones: Telematics devices are in over 50,000 PHLY customer vehicles, which have traveled more than 500 million miles.

Fleets with PHLYTRAC have seen a 19% reduction in loss frequency compared to PHLY policyholders not using the program. By installing these GPS tracking devices in their vehicles, organizations get real-time insights on driver behavior, allowing for safe corrections that lower the risk of driver-related accidents.

“We’re seeing safer driving habits and a reduction in claims for our customers. Those are the two primary goals, so it’s a huge win-win for us and policyholders,” commented Mark Konchan, Vice President of Risk Management Services at PHLY. “Customers don’t have to pay extra for PHLYTRAC, so it’s important we hit new milestones to increase safe driving and help our customers avoid accidents.”

PHLY covers the cost of PHLYTRAC telematics devices and monitoring solution for commercial auto customers, regardless of the account’s premium amount or fleet size. PHLYTRAC was launched in 2016 and to date, nearly 20% of PHLY’s policyholders’ vehicles are enrolled in the program. Fifty percent of the total 500 million miles protected have been logged by non-profit organizations, many of which have remained on the road to provide critical services throughout the pandemic.

“The money that we’re able to save by not having to pay for a system like that but still be able to benefit from it is wonderful. The system has been a great resource for us,” said Deanna Ferguson, Vice President of Services, Volunteers of America Southeast

