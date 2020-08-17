Report: Car shopping patterns different because of COVID-19

From PureCars

Car shoppers have changed what they’re “Googling” when it comes to cars, according to PureCars, which tracks digital advertising trends for auto dealers and the industry.

The top Google keywords and phrases that are being leveraged today according to PureCars:

Deferred payments

Financial incentives

Automotive loan support

Buy and test drive from/at home

Home delivery

Buy online

Touchless/contactless buying

“Before the virus, searches for these were very low volume and did not warrant much paid search spend,” said Jeremy Anspach, CEO of PureCars. “Current day, these are extremely important to auto intenders and are continuing to increase in search volume.”

PureCars also has insight into how COVID has changed the way dealers are operating: