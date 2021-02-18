Report: Average new-vehicle prices continue to surpass $40,000

From Aftermarket Matters

IRVINE, Calif. — The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book has reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the U.S. was $40,857 in January 2021. New-vehicle prices increased $2,110 (up 5.45 percent) from January 2020, while falling $295 (down 0.72 percent) from last month.

“January 2021 prices are coming off a historical fourth quarter, with average transaction prices reaching more than $40,000 for the first time at the end of 2020,” said Kayla Reynolds, industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive. “As we have seen the last few years, we expect transaction prices to continue to grow. While many manufacturers saw year-over-year growth, FCA/Stellantis had the largest increase at nearly 10 percent.”

Manufacturer January 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* December 2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)* January 2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change December 2020 to January 2021* Percent Change January 2020 to January 2021* American Honda (Acura, Honda) $30,874 $30,821 $28,935 0.17% 6.70% BMW Group $58,505 $59,565 $58,116 -1.78% 0.67% Daimler $65,754 $63,401 $62,026 3.71% 6.01% FCA/Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, RAM) $45,246 $44,877 $41,143 0.82% 9.97% Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln) $46,070 $45,551 $44,026 1.14% 4.64% General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC) $44,204 $44,709 $41,324 -1.13% 6.97% Hyundai Kia $30,842 $30,734 $28,882 0.35% 6.79% Mazda $30,411 $30,231 $30,067 0.60% 1.14% Mitsubishi $22,841 $22,710 $24,840 0.58% -8.05% Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI) $30,758 $30,973 $32,240 -0.69% -4.60% Subaru $31,954 $31,910 $31,078 0.14% 2.82% Tesla Motors $53,132 $53,502 $56,197 -0.69% -5.45% Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota) $36,553 $37,160 $34,153 -1.63% 7.03% Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche) $48,612 $46,916 $44,749 3.61% 8.63% Volvo North America $49,542 $50,784 $48,039 -2.45% 3.13% Industry $40,857 $41,152 $38,747 -0.72% 5.45% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

Fiat was the greatest contributor to FCA/Stellantis’ success, up 25% year-over-year. The brand recently discontinued its lowest priced model, Fiat 500, increasing average transaction prices from this time last year. Alternatively, Mitsubishi had the largest year-over-year drop, down 8%. The brand’s two highest priced models, Eclipse Cross and Outlander, saw significant year-over-year declines in sales.

At the segment level, Minivans reported the largest year-over-year growth, up 12%, while the Luxury Car category followed closely behind with a more than 11% year-over-year average transaction price increase. Among Minivans, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica were the largest drivers for price increases. Additionally, Luxury Cars benefited from many discontinued lower-priced models, such as the BMW 6 Series, INFINITI Q70, and Cadillac CT6.