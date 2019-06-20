Report: America’s 10 Safest States for Fleet Drivers

FREMONT, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In celebration of National Safety Month, Azuga, the leading provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, today announced the nation’s top 10 safest states for fleet drivers.

The company ranked the safest states by leveraging six months of its proprietary Driver Score data, which is a key component of the Azuga’s technology to help fleet-based businesses monitor and improve driver behavior.

According to Azuga’s findings, the three safest states for fleet drivers are Iowa, Hawaii and Wyoming, which all earned an average Driver Score of 86 or above out of a possible score of 100.

The top 10 states and their cumulative Driver Scores include:

Iowa (86.11)

(86.11) Hawaii (86.08)

(86.08) Wyoming (86.07)

(86.07) Delaware (84.90)

(84.90) West Virginia (84.24)

(84.24) Washington (83.96)

(83.96) Vermont (83.74)

(83.74) Oregon (83.57)

(83.57) Louisiana (83.43)

(83.43) New Hampshire (83.24)

Many customers, such as GalaxyOne Marketing Inc. located in number-one ranked Iowa, have leveraged the insights provided by Azuga’s technology to reinforce safe driving habits throughout their fleet.

“With over 170 vehicles on the road, Azuga’s easy-to-use technology has empowered our drivers to use safe driving practices without compromising efficiency and efficacy. The outcome is a positive impact on both safety and profitability,” said Brian Fickel, GalaxyOne’s fleet manager.

Azuga’s Driver Scores are a key component of the company’s plug-and-play suite of solutions. When Driver Scores are combined with other offerings such as the company’s Driver Rewards program and the Azuga FleetMobile app, fleet-based businesses have been able to curb risky driving behaviors, promote camaraderie and healthy competition amongst employees, and reduce accident rates by up to 70%.

“Drivers are a fleet-based business’ biggest asset, which is why ensuring driver safety needs to be a top priority for all fleet owners and managers,” said Ananth Rani, CEO and co-founder.

“We believe that by equipping our customers nationwide with tools like Driver Scores and Driver Rewards to promote a safe driving culture, drivers will have a positive impact, not only on the bottom line, but on keeping the roads safe in the communities where these drivers live and work.”

To determine the safest states in America, Azuga’s data science team aggregated over 3.6 million driver behavior datasets from its GPS fleet tracking devices from January 1 to May 31, 2019 across the United States.

This data was then converted into Driver Scores using a weighted average of speed limit violations, speeding, sudden acceleration, hard braking, idling, seat belt usage and other driving behaviors for 51,134 drivers across the country using Azuga’s telematics solutions.

To learn more about Azuga has helped fleet-based businesses throughout America’s safest states and beyond, visit https://www.azuga.com/success-stories.

About Azuga

Azuga, backed by Sumeru Equity Partners, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping our customers turn data from vehicles and their use into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides reliable end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies and automotive industry suppliers, through leading hardware technology, integrated driver rewards program, award-winning fleet applications and data analytics. Our award-winning Azuga Fleet solution is used by thousands of businesses—from the small fleet of a few vehicles up to several thousand—and is lauded by our customers for its ease-of-use, robust features, and affordable pricing. For more information, visit https://www.azuga.com and follow us on Twitter @Azuga_GPS.