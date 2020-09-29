Report: 70,000+ children, teens died in car accidents in 15-year period

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — More than 70,000 American children and teens ages 19 and younger died in fatal motor vehicle accidents from 2004 to 2018 (latest year of data available) according to a new report from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree.

The report also found significant variations in fatality rates across states, with location and population density playing an integral role in how safe roads are for America’s children and teenagers.

Here are the key findings:

Mississippi , Wyoming and Montana had the highest motor vehicle fatality rate for children and teens with a fatality rate ranging from 9.3 to 10.6 deaths per 100,000. This is nearly nine times greater than the rate in the District of Columbia – which had the lowest motor vehicle fatality rate for children and teens.

with a fatality rate ranging from 9.3 to 10.6 deaths per 100,000. This is nearly nine times greater than the rate in the – which had the lowest motor vehicle fatality rate for children and teens. Northeast states tended to have the lowest motor vehicle fatality rates. New York , Massachusetts , New Jersey , Connecticut and Rhode Island all rank in the bottom 10. The District of Columbia had the lowest fatality rate for children and teens.

, , , and all rank in the bottom 10. The had the lowest fatality rate for children and teens. More than 4 in 10 (42%) children and teens killed in auto crashes from 2014 through 2018 were passengers. The same percentage — 42% — were drivers. And 12% of children and teens killed in auto accidents were pedestrians.

The same percentage — 42% — were drivers. And 12% of children and teens killed in auto accidents were pedestrians. Since 2004, the number of children and teens who’ve died yearly in auto crashes has dropped by more than 50% from 7,290 in 2004 to 3,483 in 2013. Between 2014 and 2016, those figures started to creep up, reaching 3,870 in 2016, but in 2017 and 2018, the number of children and teens killed in auto accidents fell.

According to Derek Miller, a research analyst at ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree, “We focused our analysis on children and teenagers because we noticed it was an age group where a lot of progress had been made on the national level, but fatalities remain high at the state level.”

He adds, “There is a lot of data showing that more American’s are getting back in their cars and driving again, and people’s trust in public transportation has decreased. Combining those two factors suggest that more cars will be on the road in the future. With more cars on the road and more miles driven, the chances of accidents and unfortunately, fatalities among America’s children and teenagers increase.”

ValuePenguin.com analyzed data from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and the US Census Bureau to identify the number of children and teens 19 and younger who died in car crashes and to estimate the motor vehicle fatality rate per 100,000 in every state, as well as the District of Columbia.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance-child-teens-car-accidents-study#child

Ranking: Motor vehicle fatality rate for children, teens Rank State 19-and-younger population Fatalities per year for 19-and-younger population (2014-2018) Deaths per 100,000 1 Mississippi 804,575 85.4 10.6 2 Wyoming 151,727 15 9.9 3 Montana 258,728 24 9.3 4 Alabama 1,232,604 105.4 8.6 5 South Carolina 1,258,981 92 7.3 6 South Dakota 240,601 17.2 7.1 7 Oklahoma 1,069,106 75.8 7.1 8 Missouri 1,537,274 106.8 6.9 9 New Mexico 540,091 37.2 6.9 10 Louisiana 1,225,359 82.8 6.8 11 Kentucky 1,128,251 75.2 6.7 12 West Virginia 411,297 26.8 6.5 13 Arkansas 792,145 51 6.4 14 North Dakota 196,716 12.2 6.2 15 Idaho 494,618 29.8 6 16 Kansas 791,082 47.6 6 17 North Carolina 2,599,155 146.2 5.6 18 Nebraska 530,402 29.8 5.6 19 Tennessee 1,691,848 93.8 5.5 20 Iowa 831,225 45.2 5.4 21 Florida 4,741,616 253.4 5.3 22 Georgia 2,821,932 149.8 5.3 23 Indiana 1,758,553 92.8 5.3 24 Texas 8,236,070 402.4 4.9 25 Arizona 1,841,696 86.8 4.7 26 Maine 281,150 12.6 4.5 27 Colorado 1,421,162 60.8 4.3 28 Michigan 2,435,784 104 4.3 29 Ohio 2,909,772 121.4 4.2 30 Nevada 757,448 30.6 4 31 Alaska 202,985 8.2 4 32 Delaware 227,924 9.2 4 33 Utah 1,028,437 41.4 4 34 Wisconsin 1,426,746 56.4 4 35 Oregon 973,352 37.6 3.9 36 Pennsylvania 3,000,033 106 3.5 37 New Hampshire 300,502 10.4 3.5 38 Virginia 2,115,969 71.4 3.4 39 California 10,030,960 336.8 3.4 40 Vermont 137,003 4.6 3.4 41 Illinois 3,195,685 103.2 3.2 42 Washington 1,845,357 53.6 2.9 43 Maryland 1,491,217 43 2.9 44 Hawaii 334,313 8.6 2.6 45 Rhode Island 241,106 6 2.5 46 Minnesota 1,442,406 35.6 2.5 47 Connecticut 839,430 20 2.4 48 New Jersey 2,165,009 42.6 2 49 Massachusetts 1,576,447 30.2 1.92 50 New York 4,575,816 86.6 1.89 51 District of Columbia 149,309 1.8 1.2

About ValuePenguin.com

ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.