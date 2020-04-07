Report: $100 billion in profits expected to go to auto insurance companies due to COVID-19

About ValChoice

ValChoice® is the only company to provide consumers, agents and advisors with information on which home and auto insurance companies offer the best value: price, protection (claims handling) and service. The company’s analytics platform collects and analyzes millions of financial and complaint data points and delivers the results in an easy-to-use service that Forbes Magazine describes as “Carfax for insurance.” Using ValChoice, consumers are finally able to shop for insurance based on value rather than making decisions blindly based on price or advertising campaigns. ValChoice was established after its founder was involved in a serious accident and multiple insurance companies refused to pay his medical bills. He vowed to help others avoid the same outcome.