RR Radio: ‘Roy Schnepper – ASA Behind the Scenes’
By Carm Capriotto / Remarkable Results Radio
Roy Schnepper from Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Michigan and outgoing ASA chairman, and I caught up at the annual ASA Member meeting in Dallas.
(To listen, click HERE)
Find out who the new chairman is and where the Technology & Telematics Forum will be held this year.
- ASA Annual Meeting
- Networking
- Leading edge training
- The only association with both mechanical and collision members
- ASA meetings are all about education
- AMi is now working with FCA
- Ray Fisher new Executive Director is doing a great job
- ASA Launched its own APP
- There is a technology and Telematics Forum coming up in September 2019 in Troy, Michigan.