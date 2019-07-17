RR Radio: ‘Roy Schnepper – ASA Behind the Scenes’

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

By Carm Capriotto / Remarkable Results Radio

Roy Schnepper from Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Michigan and outgoing ASA chairman, and I caught up at the annual ASA Member meeting in Dallas.

(To listen, click HERE)

Find out who the new chairman is and where the Technology & Telematics Forum will be held this year.

  • ASA Annual Meeting
  • Networking
  • Leading edge training
  • The only association with both mechanical and collision members
  • ASA meetings are all about education
  • AMi is now working with FCA
  • Ray Fisher new Executive Director is doing a great job
  • ASA Launched its own APP
  • There is a technology and Telematics Forum coming up in September 2019 in Troy, Michigan.
  • A special thanks to Roy Schnepper for sharing his passion – For The Record.
  • Books mentioned in the content library HERE
  • Leave me an honest review on iTunes. Your ratings and reviews really help and I read each one of them.
  • Email Carm HERE.

Comments

comments

Related Posts: