RR Radio: Privacy, data ownership & cybersecurity threatens the automotive aftermarket

Privacy, Data Ownership and Cybersecurity are the issues raised with the legislation and it threatens the whole automotive aftermarket.

Robert L. Redding Jr., ASA Legislative representative – Bob has represented the Automotive Service Association, from their Capitol Hill office, since 1993. He has received presidential appointments to several Federal Advisory Committees at the United States EPA, DOJ, Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Frank Leutz from Desert Car Care in Chandler, Arizona. Frank has a weekly radio ‘call in show’ called ‘Wrench Nation’. . Frank also does a video feature called ‘Inside the Garage’ where he discusses vehicle failures and cures. Listen to Frank’s previous episodes HERE.

Brin Kline is the owner of Assured Auto Works in Melbourne, Florida. His career in automotive repair spans 17 years with nearly 8 years as an owner.Brin’s journey to becoming an advocate for improving the automotive repair industry at the national level began when he started to attend conferences and training. At these events, he rubbed shoulders with amazing people who, recognize the need for a national automotive repair industry step-by-step protocol for entry-level recruitment and training, continuing education events, and conferences, sharing of case studies, and helping businesses grow. Find previous episodes featuring Brin HERE.

Key Talking Points

Shop owners must understand that it is time that someone has to pay attention, educate and protect your clients as it relates to ownership and access to their data. Privacy, Data Ownership and Cybersecurity.

Policy makers don’t understand how data affects repairs We must ensure that our policymakers don’t overreact or reach too far. We need to be careful because once the bill gets signed it will take the next five years for them to revisit it. We will be stuck with that policy

Data Access, Think Telematics? One of the pieces not covered in the 12-year right repair service information battle As a shop owner, we hear it but we don’t know what it’s all about The legislation issues concerning Privacy, Data Ownership and Cybersecurity.

Cyber-security protections are growing in California

A major concern as an industry is overreach and we are collateral damage

In an effort to protect consumers, the policymakers go too far.

Regarding privacy, there must be some separations 3rd party providers OEM Websites

We don’t want anything to interfere with our current business model.

The industry must get behind efforts being mounted in Washington Developing coalition, Writing campaign, and Visits to Washington Part of this is also education when the policymakers go home, they must hear from shop owners and understand that access is critical for the consumer and to maintain safe and reliable transportation

The previous Administration ordered a guideline for cyber-security which allowed for 50 state laws potentially dealing with our issues which is not workable

We need the Federal Government to lay out guidelines for cyber and privacy

Owners with multiple shops will have problems if their shops are located at different states.

California Bill

It is about dealing with consumer privacy.

A bill passed last summer is going to impact businesses

This could happen to different states

Michigan tapped into this

Privacy is important

Consumers deserve privacy

Within the framework of a vehicle, rolling smart technology privacy becomes a huge issue

We need to have a reasonable and effective way to handle the motoring fleet

Some consumers do not want delicate data on their vehicles shared

Insurance companies now have access to some data through 3rd party providers

As an aftermarket, we need to be involved, at a reasonable cost, in order to fix these vehicles as we have without compromising our business model.

$450 – $800 billion industry regarding 3rd party data monitoring cloud-based

Cybersecurity

On the root level, protecting your WiFi

Having a process as it comes as a security policy

OEMs have to provide shop owners a path

Everyone is trying to figure out their place as we move forward including new car dealers

Privacy piece will drive everything and data access will have to be addressed at some point

Resources