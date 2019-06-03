Registration now open for upcoming MSO Symposium in Las Vegas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, June 3, 2019 – The 8th installment of the MSO Symposium will be taking place on the Monday before the SEMA show, November 4th, in Las Vegas, ASA has announced.

Similar to past years, the event’s agenda, timing, and content is driven and directed by industry leading members who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

Last year’s event represented over 4,000 collision repair facilities with a total annual revenue exceeding $7 billion.

The program has continued to evolve, including a move several years ago that expanded the list of companies and individuals that could attend. This inclusion of insurers, OEM’s, and expanding independent repair facilities has proven to be visionary for the event and the industry.

“The MSO Symposium continues to bring together the multi-shop owners and operators, dealers, franchisees, and repair networks from all across North America. The exclusive event has evolved into the largest conference in the world, where only collision industry repairers, insurers, and OEM’s can gather exclusively.” — Roy Schnepper, ASA’s Immediate Past Chairman.

If interested in registering for the 2019 event, please be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend.

Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEM’s, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

More information can be found at: msosymposium.com Registration with early bird rates is available for a limited time.

To begin the registration process, you can follow this link.

If you have questions about registration, please contact Jennie Lenk at JennieL@msosymposium.com.

If you are looking for sponsorship information, please visit our website or contact Brian Nessen at BrianN@msosymposium.com

