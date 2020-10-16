Register Now: Bob Greenwood class offers new way of thinking about developing your business

From the Automotive Service Association

The changes we’re facing due to the pandemic require that we think differently.

Bob Greenwood’s new Level 1 Business Development class offers you that new way of thinking about your business.

It’s something everyone can do that doesn’t require anything but an open mind to succeed!

The next Level 1 Shop Business Management Class starting at 12 p.m. Central on Oct. 27 and finishing on Dec 15 will be the last Level 1 class before we move on to Level 2 starting Jan. 5, 2021. The Level 1 training is a prerequisite for the Level 2 class.

Here’s what shop owners had to say about the new Level 1 Business Development Class:

“I was really impressed with this course and Bob. The Level 1 course opened my eyes to a different thought process. I actually signed up to repeat this course with our office staff (SA’s) and our lead technician.” Schearer’s Sales & Service Inc Allentown PA “It’s easy to understand and relate and really gives me the knowledge to make the team work together.” German Auto Tech Jonoboro AR “Bob is concise and clear in teaching the principles.” Plateau Diesel Enumclaw WA “Zoom and Bob’s slides give the in-class feel. Will gain great value to apply.” Plateau Diesel Enumclaw WA “I needed this retraining. We started to get stale. Thanks, Bob.” Marks Auto Service Gillette NJ

What will you learn?

You will see where net profit is being missed out of your current business coming through the door and HOW to go get it with full client satisfaction.

We show you precisely where net profit is being missed in YOUR business as you study YOUR business during the 8 sessions. Math does not lie.

Learn how thinking differently can boost your business. We examine in detail the new aftermarket LEVEL that takes it from a TRADE to the PROFESSION it truly is today.

You will be thinking about your team, your clients, and your business relationships you currently have and where they must develop to address the future. and you will understand HOW it will be done to benefit you, the business, and your team

Quantifying your business from billed hour development to understanding cost per billed hour builds incredible net profit. Imagine (do the math) where many shop owners over a 2 year period moved from an average of 1.4 averaged billed hours per RO to 2.5 billed hours per RO at the right labor rate increased their net profit as never seen before.

You are developing a professional business that will have great value when the time comes to sell.

The way this is conducted will give you a classroom feeling with interaction available during the class as all questions will be fully addressed

Remember, Level 2 is strictly for shop owners only and cannot be attended to unless Level 1 has been completed. Level 2 is a continuation of Level 1 initial development. In Level 2 we show the shop owner how to transform into a business CEO.