Recall Alert: 2015-2018 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicles Affected: Approximately 93,700 model-year 2015-18 Chevrolet Trax SUVs

The Problem: A joint in one or both of the front lower control arms may have been improperly welded. An improperly welded joint may break, resulting in the partial separation of the lower control arm from the vehicle that could cause the attached front wheel to toe outward, impacting the vehicle’s handling and steering, and increasing the risk of a crash.

This latest action is an expansion of a recall from April for the same defect that comprised approximately 113,000 model-year 2017-19 Trax SUVs.

