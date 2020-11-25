Ratchet+Wrench: ‘Brakes For Breasts’ hits million-dollar milestone

By Megan Gosch / RatchetAndWrench.com

Brakes for Breasts, the organization spearheaded by Leigh Anne Best, marketing director of Mighty Auto Pro and Laura Frank, co-owner of Auto Repair Technology that fundraises to support breast cancer research, has wrapped up its 10th year, hitting a major milestone in the process.

As the organization continues to tally its total funds raised through this year’s nationwide donated brake pad program, the group has officially passed the $1 million-dollar mark, reaching an impressive milestone for the organization and the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Fund.

