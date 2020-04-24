President Trump signs latest COVID-19 relief into law – more PPP, EIDL funding included

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump signed H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act, into law.

The $484 billion relief bill includes funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, hospitals, and testing.

The $350 billion PPP established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, ran out of funding last week as the nation continues to mitigate the COVID19 pandemic. The EIDL program, also established under the CARES Act, provides economic support to small businesses to help overcome a temporary loss in revenue due to the pandemic.

H.R. 266 provides an additional $321 billion for the PPP and an additional $60 billion for the EIDL program.

