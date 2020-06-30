PPP loan program application deadline today!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application deadline is Tuesday, June 30.

Yes, today!

The PPP was initially created under H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the third stimulus package, which provided up to $2 trillion in relief for Americans.

The PPP was designed to be a short-term loan program for small businesses as the U.S. has grappled with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few months.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in consultation with the U.S. Department of Treasury have been working to roll out and implement the program to provide an unprecedented amount of relief to Americans over the course of the pandemic.

Borrowers may apply for a PPP loan through the end of Tuesday, June 30.

CLICK HERE to go to the application.

To read ASA’s coverage on the PPP throughout the pandemic, CLICK HERE.