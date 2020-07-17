Politico: Biden releases clean energy plan 

From Politico

Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan would invest $2 trillion to set the U.S. on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, which Biden says will “create millions of good-paying jobs that provide workers with the choice to join a union and bargain collectively with their employers.”

The plan aims to first benefit communities that have suffered the most from pollution, including low-income rural and urban communities, communities of color and Native American communities. 

