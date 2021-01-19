Pickering’s Auto Service welcomes fifth generation of family ownership

LAKEWOOD, Colo.—The torch has past to the next generation of Pickerings, of Pickering’s Auto Service in Lakewood, Colo.

Owner Randy Pickering officially signed over the business to his two sons, Trent and Brandon, on Dec. 31.

“I end a great run of 44 years and leave it in very capable hands. Congratulations to Trent Pickering and Brandon Pickering,” Pickering announced in a Facebook post.

Pickering’s Auto Service is a member of the Automotive Service Association (ASA).

The brothers are fifth-generation owners in the automotive industry (father’s side), and fourth generation (mother’s side) in succession in the business.

“It has morphed some since the time my grandpa and his partner started it as a tire retreading business in 1944,” the elder Pickering said. “The name and core business focus has changed some over the years, but it is still the same family automotive business.”

Pickering, however, will not be leaving the industry, as he remains a coach with Elite Worldwide.

“I’m thankful to Bob Cooper, Kevin Vaught and Joe Marconi to still be coaching auto industry clients across the U.S with Elite Worldwide,” Pickering said. “My business experience lends itself well to helping clients identify their challenges, and help them find solutions. I truly enjoy helping them improve their business and personal lives.”