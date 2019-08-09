Photo Gallery: List of cars that owners drive the most
iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million sales of 10-year-old cars to identify the top 13 vehicles with the highest annual mileage, which were all at least 12 percent above average.
(If you can’t see the photo gallery on your phone or device, CLICK HERE.)
|iSeeCars Top 13 Most-Driven Vehicles
|Rank
|Car
|Avg. Miles Per Year
|% Above Average
|1
|Chevrolet Suburban
|14,862
|24.0%
|2
|GMC Yukon XL
|14,708
|22.7%
|3
|Toyota Sequoia
|14,193
|18.4%
|4
|Honda Odyssey
|14,120
|17.8%
|5
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|14,040
|17.1%
|6
|Honda Pilot
|13,920
|16.1%
|7
|GMC Yukon
|13,755
|14.7%
|8
|Nissan Armada
|13,753
|14.7%
|9
|Ford Expedition
|13,704
|14.3%
|10
|Cadillac Escalade ESV
|13,615
|13.6%
|11
|Toyota Prius
|13,534
|12.9%
|12
|Toyota Sienna
|13,442
|12.1%
|13
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|13,434
|12.1%
|Average for All Vehicles
|11,987
