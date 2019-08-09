Photo Gallery: List of cars that owners drive the most

1 Chevrolet Suburban

2 GMC Yukon XL

3 Toyota Sequoia

4 Honda Odyssey

5 Chevrolet Tahoe

6 Honda Pilot

7 GMC Yukon

8 Nissan Armada

9 Ford Expedition

10 Cadillac Escalade

11 Toyota Prius

12 Toyota Sienna

13 Toyota Land Cruiser

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million sales of 10-year-old cars to identify the top 13 vehicles with the highest annual mileage, which were all at least 12 percent above average.

