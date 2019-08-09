Photo Gallery: List of cars that owners drive the most

AutoInc.,

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million sales of 10-year-old cars to identify the top 13 vehicles with the highest annual mileage, which were all at least 12 percent above average.

iSeeCars Top 13 Most-Driven Vehicles
Rank Car Avg. Miles Per Year % Above Average
1 Chevrolet Suburban 14,862 24.0%
2 GMC Yukon XL 14,708 22.7%
3 Toyota Sequoia 14,193 18.4%
4 Honda Odyssey 14,120 17.8%
5 Chevrolet Tahoe 14,040 17.1%
6 Honda Pilot 13,920 16.1%
7 GMC Yukon 13,755 14.7%
8 Nissan Armada 13,753 14.7%
9 Ford Expedition 13,704 14.3%
10 Cadillac Escalade ESV 13,615 13.6%
11 Toyota Prius  13,534 12.9%
12 Toyota Sienna 13,442 12.1%
13 Toyota Land Cruiser 13,434 12.1%
Average for All Vehicles 11,987

