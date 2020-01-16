Pennsylvania House opts for study, drops vehicle emissions I/M language

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 15, 2020 – ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding applauded the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for “taking a more reasonable approach” while addressing potential changes to the state’s vehicle emissions inspection and maintenance (I/M) program.

Rather than proceed with legislation (SB 742) that would have exempted vehicles eight years and newer from the emissions I/M program, lawmakers decided to commission a study.

“The Senate-passed bill would have eviscerated the state I/M program impacting Pennsylvania’s air quality and small businesses,” Redding said. “ASA Pennsylvania members contacted their legislators and asked that they stop SB 742 from moving forward. This study allows policymakers and regulators to review these programs with input from consumers and small businesses.”

“We think a study is important to ensure that the emissions program enables us to meet air quality standards,” said Ron Turner, ASA Pennsylvania’s Mechanical Division director.

The Pennsylvania House unanimously passed the revised SB 742. The original bill was introduced in June 2019, along with a package of other similar bills aimed at altering Pennsylvania’s emissions I/M program. SB 742 is the only one of these emissions bills that survived the state House.

The original version of SB 742 included language exempting vehicles eight years and newer from the emissions I/M program. While the amended House version of SB 742 does not eliminate the emissions inspection program, it provides for a study reviewing whether the direct impact of different model year vehicles will be beneficial to ensuring that the program is protecting clean air and public health.

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Stay updated on industry and association news by downloading on iPhone and Android devices.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.