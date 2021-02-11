Study: Pandemic economy drove demand for auto loan refinancing with record savings

From Aftermarket Matters

AUSTIN, Texas — RateGenius, a fintech company with a proprietary consumer-lending platform, has released its annual study revealing the current state of the auto refinance market for 2021, finding that savings are at a historical high and interest rates are the lowest they’ve been in years, with the current state of the economy driving demand in 2020 leading into 2021.

“Last year was a difficult one for consumers across the country,” said RateGenius CEO Chris Speltz. “While it’s not surprising that borrowers who refinanced saved money on their auto loans and lessened their overall debt burden, what our analysis found was that changes in consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic — such as fewer miles driven and choosing to purchase used cars over new — had an overall positive impact on vehicle collateral values, loan approvals, and savings in 2020.”

The report provides an analysis of over half a million anonymized customer auto loan refinance applications from 2019-2020, examining interest rates, savings, credit scores, and debt-to-income ratios by vehicle type and geographical region.

Report findings include:

Current Savings Are The Highest On Record