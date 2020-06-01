OSHA issues alert on social distancing during pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been dedicated to keeping American workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Department of Labor, “Today, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt testified before the House Education and Labor Committee’s Workforce Protections Subcommittee about the agency’s role during the crisis.”

The Department of Labor is highlighting OSHA’s continued work to keep American workers safe during these unprecedented times. OSHA has released many public statements related to the coronavirus pandemic.

