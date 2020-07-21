Online Service Advisor Sales Training Launched by Elite, JASPER

Elite has announced that the company has launched Sales Master University™, an ongoing online course that provides service advisors with a consistent flow of sales training. This new online sales training service is sponsored by Jasper Engines & Transmissions.

JASPER and Elite believe it’s an optimal time for shop owners to invest in online sales training. Sales Master University will be offered through a university-style learning center that the companies say has been engineered to help with three things: retention, real world application and results. During each session Elite Sales & Leadership Trainer Jen Monclus, a Ratchet & Wrench All-Star Award Winner, will be joined by a top shop owner and service advisor to discuss how each training topic plays out in the shop, and the real world challenges they experience.

All participating service advisors will have their own learning center login info where they can access the video training sessions, assignments to help with immediate application, sales tools and resources, and testing to help with retention. Advisors will be able to start their online training the moment they’re enrolled.

The new course also places an emphasis on accountability, as all shop owners will be provided with a management account that they can use to monitor how their advisors are doing.

“In the 30 years that we’ve spent helping thousands of service advisors, we’ve learned that when you consciously help advisors with retention, walk them through the training application, and help shop owners hold them accountable for what they learn, extraordinary results follow every time. We couldn’t be more excited to now be able to offer all of these training best practices in a way that’s so affordable, and can be so easily accessed whenever it’s most convenient for the shop,” says Elite President Bob Cooper.

Sales Master University is now available for $49 per advisor per month, and can be accessed at SalesMasterUniversity.com.