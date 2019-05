– Fire Chief Tim McLean says Gordy’s Auto Repair Shop is a total loss.

Fire crews were called to the fire right off the Casselton exit on I-94 around 5:15 a.m.

The roof of the building has collapsed. Fire crews are on ladders to inspect the structure, as they are concerned that one of the walls may collapse in on itself.Crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

