NY Times: Super Bowl ads hyped Electric Cars. But will anyone buy them?
Super Bowl ads featuring electric vehicles used to be rare.
But this year, at least three car companies — GM, Porsche, and Audi — ran flashy commercials for new plug-in models.
It’s a sign that a shift is underway as automakers try to persuade a skeptical public that electric vehicles really are the future.
“Major automakers like GM, Ford and Volkswagen are investing billions of dollars to develop new electric vehicles, spurred by stricter emissions rules in places like California and concerns about climate change. More than 100 new plug-in models are expected to hit the United States over the next five years.”