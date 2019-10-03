NY Post: UAW mulls ‘no-confidence vote’ in GM’s CEO

By Kevin Dugan / New York Post

United Auto Workers is looking to get a leg up in its negotiations with General Motors — by going directly after the company’s charismatic boss.

Brass at the labor union — whose strike has idled 46,000 workers at 34 plants nationwide — has held high-level talks this week about staging a “no-confidence” vote on chief executive Mary Barra, The Post has learned.

Sources briefed on the talks cautioned that no vote is imminent, and the UAW is bracing for negotiations — which on Wednesday had entered their 17th day — to drag into next week.

