Nominations being accepted for 2019 Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Techs Rock Awards, celebrating the nation’s most accomplished transportation technicians.

Nominations close at 4 p.m. (Central Time) on Thursday, Nov. 21.

(CLICK HERE to NOMINATE A TECH)

“We’re proud of the community of professional transportation technicians who are striving to deliver the utmost in customer experience, exhibiting true excellence in their work, and driving the future of our industry,” a release from the TechForce Foundation said. “That’s why we’re seeking the best techs across the nation to honor across five categories.”

The five categories include:

Outstanding Mentor Rookie of the Year Die Hard Barrier Buster Pay it Forward

Each Category Winner, as selected by a panel of judges, will receive a Snap-on tool voucher. The grand prize winner will also receive a trip to Scottsdale, Ariz. for an Auto Week experience.