NHTSA reports increase in traffic fatality rate

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) released preliminary traffic data yesterday indicating that while the total number of traffic fatalities has decreased in 2020, the rate of traffic fatalities per miles travelled has spiked significantly.

NHTSA attributed this trend to increased risky behaviors, such as neglecting seat belts or drinking.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.