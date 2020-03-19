NHTSA offers proposal for occupant protection for Automated Driving Systems

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a notice of proposed rule making (NPRM) on occupant protection for automated driving systems.

Per NHTSA, the proposal aims “to modernize numerous Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and clarify ambiguities in current occupant protection standards for vehicles equipped with automated driving systems that are designed without traditional manual controls.”

To see the press release from NHTSA, click HERE.

To see the NPRM, click HERE.