NHTSA: Grant program to help states inform vehicle owners about safety recalls

From the NHTSA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration today announced that States can apply for funding to help drivers learn about and repair open safety recalls on their vehicles.

“Recalls are serious. Recall repairs are completely free to the consumer. These grants will serve as an example to the rest of the country as we continue to work across government to reach consumers in new and creative ways with potentially lifesaving information about their vehicles,” said U.S Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

