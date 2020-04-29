NHTSA examines FMVSS options for autonomous vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a report highlighting options to work around 12 Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) that pose as barriers to deploying autonomous vehicles.

Per Politico, “The report examined FMVSS regarding occupant protection, door locks, head restraints, transmission shifting and braking, rollaway prevention, tire pressure monitoring systems and more.”

NHTSA plans to examine 18 more FMVSS for potential modifications.

To read the report in its entirety, click here.