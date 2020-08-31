NHTSA: Vehicle recall app released

From Transportation Today

A redesigned mobile app from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will help users ensure their cars’ equipment is not the subject of a recall.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the app is called SaferCar and allows users to save information about their vehicles, car seats, equipment, or tires in a virtual garage on their smartphone. Then, the app will regularly check to see if a recall has been issued and alert the user when a recall happens.

“In today’s world, smartphones are the tool of choice for many tasks—and the updated SaferCar app is a new safety tool at the public’s disposal,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens. “The SaferCar app allows you to store your information locally on your device, and then the app goes to work to inform you of recalls as they occur—and owners can more quickly get their free recall repairs scheduled.”

